Karachi: Water supply to be suspended for two days

KARACHI: The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) has announced that water supply to some parts of the city will be suspended for 48 hours from Wednesday due to repair work on Hub Canal, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the water supply would remain suspended from 08:00 am on Wednesday (October) due to the repair works at the Hub Canal.

In a statement, KWSB officials said that the repair work at the Hub Canal would be carried out from 08:00 am on Wednesday (October) to Thursday, resulting in suspension of water supply to Districts West and Kemari.

“The residents are advised to store water to avoid any inconvenience during the supply cut,” said the KWSB officials.

Earlier in June, the water supply to Karachi was suspended after a pipeline at the Dhabeji pumping station burst.

According to Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB), the 72-inch pipeline at Dhabeji burst due to power breakdown, resultantly in the suspension of water supply to many areas of the port city.

The pipeline supplying water to the city’s three major pumping stations— North Karachi, COD and Pipri— was choked, resulting in the suspension of water supply to areas including Bin Qasim, Landhi, Malir Town, Korangi, Jinnah Terminal CAA and others.

The main sources of water for Karachi are Keenjhar Lake and Hub dam from which water is pumped through three main bulk pumping stations located at Dhabeji, Gharo, and Hub. Karachi gets 100-million gallons of water daily from the Dam.

The Hub Dam, located 56 km from Karachi with a total capacity of 339 feet, is extended to 24,300 acres with a gross storage capacity of 8,57,000 acre-feet water.

