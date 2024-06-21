web analytics
Karachi: Water supply to be suspended in These areas

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) has said that they will start repairing its main water line on University Road on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the water corporation, work to repair leakages in the 48-inch main line will start at 8am on June 22 and it will be completed by June 23 at 8pm.

The KWSC said that due to the repair work, water supply from the University Reservoir will be suspended in District Central, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Scheme 33 and some areas of Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

In this regard, the KWSC asked the citizens to store water and use it prudently.

On Thursday, protests erupted in various city areas over the non-availability of electricity and water.

Protesters staged a sit-in at North Karachi Power House Chowrangi and Gulzar-e-Hijri Scheme 33, blocking traffic and setting tires on fire. They also chanted slogans against the concerned authorities.

