Water supply to be reduced in THESE areas of Karachi

KARACHI: Residents of Karachi are expected to face a significant reduction in water supply tomorrow as K-Electric (KE) plans a 12-hour shutdown at the Dhabeji substation and grid station for annual maintenance.

The shutdown, which will run from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, was communicated to the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) in advance. During this period, power at various feeders of the Dhabeji pumping station will be partially suspended, affecting the operation of water pumps across Karachi.

As a result, neighborhoods including Landhi, Korangi, Shah Faisal, Chanesar Town, Jinnah Town, North Nazimabad, and Gulberg Town will experience a partial disruption in water supply.

The temporary power cut is expected to reduce the city’s total water supply by 200 million gallons, leaving Karachi with 450 million gallons of water for distribution.

K-Electric has urged residents to manage water usage carefully during the shutdown period, while authorities continue preparations to minimize inconvenience.

Earlier, K-Electric (KE) issued its Annual Transmission Network Maintenance Schedule for necessary upkeep of its transmission network. These maintenance activities are planned during winter months and remain critical to ensure the efficiency of high-voltage electrical equipment supplying reliable electricity to large-scale areas in Karachi.

Imran Rana, Spokesperson for KE, said, “This preventative maintenance shutdown of the utility’s network is undertaken on a regular basis during winter months annually to ensure the upkeep of the infrastructure for continued reliable power supply. Out of 74, about 14 grid stations in Karachi will be undergoing maintenance activities in December.

K-Electric will be making all possible efforts to provide electricity through alternative means during this maintenance activity.”

Proposed maintenance activities for December will be carried out on the following specific grids and high-voltage transmission lines associated in the network: Clifton grid, Airport 2 grid, Valika & North Karachi, Surjani grid, Hospital grid, Azizabad grid, Federal A & B grids, PRL grid, Airport-1 grid, Gharo, Elander Road grid, and Liaquatabad grid.

Some areas associated with these specific grids may face temporary interruption in power supply. Outages due to maintenance should not be equated with loadshedding. Customers can know their area schedule through KE website, and KE Live App in advance.

KE’s social media platforms will be available 24/7 to assist customers with their queries, while the KE Live App and KE WhatsApp self-service portal and call center 118 will also be accessible.