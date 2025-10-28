Karachi water disruption: Supply to three districts halted for 48 hours

KARACHI: The Karachi Water Corporation has sounded the alarm, urging citizens to store water in advance as the Karachi water supply is set to face a temporary disruption due to maintenance work on the Hub Canal, ARY News reported.

According to officials, the Karachi water supply to three major districts — West, Keamari, and Central — will remain suspended for two days after WAPDA announced a 48-hour shutdown of the Hub Canal. The closure, scheduled from October 28 to 29, aims to facilitate a detailed inspection and repair operation from Hub Dam to the X-Regulator.

A spokesperson for the Karachi Water Corporation said that the project director of Hub Dam had formally informed the utility about the planned closure. During this period, Karachi water supply operations in affected districts will be halted, causing possible shortages across several localities.

Citizens have been advised to use water resources cautiously and store sufficient quantities in advance to avoid inconvenience during the maintenance shutdown.

Officials added that the shutdown is part of routine infrastructure maintenance intended to improve long-term efficiency in the Karachi water distribution system.

Earlier, the Karachi water supply had been severely disrupted as repair work continues on major pipelines and pumping stations across the city, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson for the Water Corporation, maintenance work is underway on the 11K line connected to the North East Pumping Station, where leakage occurred in a 48-inch main pipeline.

Due to this, three pumps supplying water to the city have been shut down temporarily, while one pump at the Dhabeji Pumping Station has also been halted for repairs, further affecting the Karachi water supply network.

Areas including Scheme 33, Safora, North Nazimabad, Gulberg, Liaquatabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and Federal B. Area are among the worst-hit, facing a critical shortage in the Karachi water supply.

The spokesperson confirmed that the suspension of main lines has also paralyzed the water tanker service, worsening the city’s ongoing crisis. “Due to repair work, around 150 million gallons per day (MGD) of Karachi water supply has been cut off temporarily,” the spokesperson said.

Officials assured that repair work would be completed within ten hours, after which the Karachi water supply will gradually return to normal levels.