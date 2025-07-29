THESE Karachi areas to face water shortage today due to KE shutdown

KARACHI: K-Electric has commenced maintenance work at the Dhabeji Grid and Substation, which is expected to affect water supply in several areas of Karachi, according to a spokesperson from the Water Corporation.

The spokesperson confirmed that the shutdown by K-Electric will last for a total of 9 hours, during which partial suspension of power to various feeders at the Dhabeji Pumping Station has been reported.

As a result of the maintenance activity, a shortfall of 85 million gallons of water is expected in the city, potentially affecting daily supply to several major neighbourhoods in Karachi.

Water supply will be reduced in different areas of Karachi including Landhi, Korangi, Shah Faisal, as well as Bin Qasim, DHA, and North Nazimabad, the spokesperson added.

The Karachi Water Corporation has urged citizens to use water cautiously during the maintenance period and assured that supply will be normalised as soon as K-Electric completes its work at the Dhabeji facility in Karachi.

Earlier, K-Electric confirmed that power supply was restored at the Pipri water pumping station, adhering to the maintenance schedule shutdown.

According to the K-Electric spokesperson, the Scheduled Maintenance Shutdown was executing a completion with prior notice and following the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB), ensuring minimal disturbance to water pumping operations.

The spokesperson highlighted that a scheduled maintenance shutdown is a serious part of infrastructure management, focused on ensuring long-term consistency of electricity supply across Karachi.

“Infrastructure maintenance is important for distributing consistent and reliable power,” the spokesperson added.

K-Electric also indicated that its technical teams continued in close collaboration with representatives from the Water Board through the process. This teamwork helped streamline operations and avoid prolonged outages.

Similarly, a major fault at the Dhabeji Pumping Station led to a shortfall of nearly 100 million gallons of water due to a power breakdown.