Water tanker kills woman in Karachi

KARACHI: Another Karachi citizen killed in water tanker incident after she was crushed a motorcycle near Korangi Crossing, ARY News reported.

As per details, the enraged citizens set the water tanker ablaze after the driver managed to flee the spot of the incident.

Rescue 1122 officials stated that the water tanker fire has been extinguished.

Earlier, a water tanker killed motorcyclist in Karachi. According to rescue officials, the incident occurred in Orangi Town Karachi where a speeding water tanker crushed a motorcyclist to death, injured another.

The driver of the water tanker managed to flee the spot incident, rescue officials added.

Prior to this, an elderly man died after being hit by a water tanker in the Baldia Town area of ​​Karachi.

According to rescue officials, an elderly citizen who was passing through after offering prayers in Baldia Town was hit by the water tanker, resulting in his death.

The dead body was shifted to Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The tanker was partially damaged by the enlarged citizens who tried to set it ablaze.

Meanwhile, a motorcycle rider died and another was injured after being hit by a bus in North Karachi.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Aamir while the injured was identified as Zaman. It is alleged that the speeding bus hit the bikers, which is under investigation.

According to police, the deceased and injured youth were riding the same bike, the driver escaped and the bus has been taken into custody.

Karachi has witnessed a disturbing surge in road accidents, with a total of 107 lives lost in just the first 45 days of 2025, the rescue service said. The victims include 78 men, 14 women, 11 children and 4 girls.