Water tanker crushes motorcyclist to death on Karachi’s University Road

KARACHI: In yet another accident, a water tanker crushed two motorcyclists on Karachi’s University Road, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred near Safari Park where a water tanker run over a motorcycle, killing one on the spot, injuring one other.

Following the incident, the enraged citizens set fire to the water tankers.

On February 18, another man lost his life after being hit by a water tanker in Karachi.

According to details, the tragic incident occurred near Jail Chowrangi in which a speedy water tanker hit a motorcyclist. The man sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Gulshan Rasheed. His dead body has been shifted to a hospital for legal and medical formalities.

Meanwhile, the incident sparked widespread outrage, with enraged citizens setting fire to five water tankers. The fire brigade promptly responded to the situation and extinguished the flames.

Karachi has witnessed a disturbing surge in traffic accidents, with a total of 107 lives lost in just the first 45 days of 2025, the rescue service said. The victims include 78 men, 14 women, 11 children and 4 girls.

According to a report by the Chhipa Welfare Association, in addition to the fatalities, at least 1493 citizens were injured in these accidents. The injured include 6290 men, 193 women, 42 children and 18 girls.

The traffic police said that most accidents involved heavy vehicles, including dumpers, trailers, and oil tankers. In January and the first six days of February 2025, 32 accidents involved heavy traffic.

In response to the rising number of accidents, the traffic police have taken action, issuing 34,655 challans and arresting 490 drivers. Additionally, 532 vehicle fitness certificates were cancelled.

A four-member committee has been formed to investigate the causes of the accidents and suggest measures to improve road safety. The committee will review the fitness certificates of oil tanker dumpers and water tankers as well as and licenses of those driving the vehicles.

During the last few days, in response to traffic accidents, several cargo vehicles and water tankers were set on fire by unknown persons in Karachi’s Landhi, Korangi, Al-Karam and Surjani Town areas.