Jinnah airport Karachi issues rain alert guidelines

The Jinnah International airport administration has issued safety directives following rain prediction in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In the guidelines, the Jinnah airport administration has instructed all departments to remain on high alert during the monsoon season in Karachi.

Meanwhile, the airport authority warned of an increased risk of bird activity due to insect breeding during rain.

It directed that bird control personnel and inspectors must be deployed at the airside.

Additionally, measures should be taken to relocate or secure light aircraft in safe areas. The authority also emphasized the need to clear obstructions outside the perimeter fence to ensure proper drainage of rainwater.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and humid weather in Karachi for the next two days.

According to PMD, partly cloudy conditions are expected to persist, with high humidity levels contributing to uncomfortable conditions.

The PMD also noted that sea breezes are partially blocked, leading to continued oppressive heat in the city. However, a shift in weather is anticipated from Friday (June 27), with the possibility of dust storms and thunderstorms accompanied by rain.

Earlier, PDMA Punjab said that Lahore airport area received 37mm rainfall in 24 hours.

A spokesman of the PDMA while sharing details of pre-monsoon rainfall in various districts of the province said that Lahore airport area received 37mm rainfall while the remaining city areas received 4mm rain.