Karachi to receive heavy rain, thunderstorm today

KARACHI: Karachi is set to experience its third monsoon spell from today, and it will continue till July 20, (Sunday), ARY News reported quoting met office.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds will hit Karachi today.

The weather is expected to remain cloudy, with high humidity levels contributing to muggy conditions.

The PMD reports that the current humidity level in Karachi is at 72 percent, with southwesterly winds blowing at a speed of 11 kilometers per hour. The maximum temperature in the city is likely to reach up to 35 degrees Celsius today.

Earlier, widespread rains wreaked havoc in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces leaving at least 30 persons dead in Punjab and seven in KP in various rain-related incidents.

Heavy rainfall in Lahore since last night submerged several areas of the provincial capital city as main traffic arteries drowned under the rainwater.

Around 10 people killed across the city in fatal incidents of electrocution and falling rooftops during the downpour that started at 9:10 PM on Tuesday night.

Two children, 15-year-old Awais and 13-year-old Esha died in an electrocution incident in Harbanspura of Lahore.

Separately, five persons of a family died and two injured when a rooftop collapsed at Muridwal in Thokar Niaz Beg, while three others died and scores were injured as a roof caved in in Raiwind.

Moreover, seven persons lost their lives in various incidents of roof collapse in Faisalabad.

Three people died each in Bahawalnagar and Okara in rain-related incidents, two at Pakpatan and one each in Sahiwal and Arifwala, according to reports.