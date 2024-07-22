Karachi weather to remain hot and humid, rain expected in evening

KARACHI: The port city will experience hot and humid weather today as the Met Office predicted restoration of the sea breeze today, ARY News reported.

Presently, the sea breeze has been suspended and the ‘feel like’ temperature has been 43 Celsius owing to high ratio of humidity, 81 percent, in the air, according to the weather report.

Maximum temperatures could range between 36 to 38 Celsius today.

The city could receive light rainfall this evening or night, while the winds from the sea likely to restore today. “The wind speed could reach to 20 to 30 kilometers per hour speed,” the weather department said.

Several areas of the city yesterday received medium or light rainfall.

Karachi’s Scheme-33, Safoora Chowrangi, Korangi, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Quaidabad received heavy rainfall.

Shara-e-Faisal, Airport, Malir, Baldia Town, Shershah, Hub River Road and Old City area SITE Area, Metroville, Manghopir and adjoining areas also received rainfall. It was drizzling at North Karachi, Surjani Town and Clifton.

Rainwater gathered at Shara-e-Faisal, Hassan Square, Malir Halt and Star Gate near old airport.