Karachi weather in transition as mercury drops to 24.5 Celsius

KARACHI: The metropolis is experiencing transition in weather as the night temperatures going down, citing Met Office, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The mercury dropped to 24.5 degree Celsius today. Maximum temperature in Karachi will likely remain 36-degree Celsius today, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its weather report.

Presently temperature reading has been 30-degree Celsius in the city with 88 percent humidity. The wind direction will remain westerly to southwesterly today.

The weather will remain warm and humid with misty morning for next two days, according to the Met Office.

The weather will remain hot and humid in most plain areas of the country today, while norther parts will experience cold weather in night.

However, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan will likely receive light rainfall with thunderstorm and gusty winds.

The minimum temperature today dropped to minus 05 at Leh, minus two Celsius at Anantnag, Shopian, Bunji and Gupis, minus one at Pulwama, Baramulla and Kalam and zero degree in Skardu, according to the PMD.

