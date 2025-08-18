Various parts of Karachi receive light drizzle

KARACHI: Several parts of the city experienced light drizzle, bringing brief relief from the prevailing humid weather, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to reports, areas including Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Clifton, Malir, Airport, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Scheme 33, Safoora Goth and Gulshan-e-Iqbal witnessed light rain.

Drizzle was also reported in Mehmoodabad, Manzoor Colony, Defence, and Saddar.

The light showers turned the weather pleasant in some areas, while traffic flow continued without major disruption.

On Sunday, the relative humidity recorded was 82 per cent in the morning and 57pc in the evening.

The metropolis is likely to see mostly cloudy weat­her from Tuesday (tomorrow) with chances of thunderstorms/rains with a few moderate to isolated heavy falls.

The advisory warns of flooding and water logging in low-lying areas.

The department’s data showed that most parts of the province experienced sizzling weather conditions with temperature soaring to 42.5°C in Jacobabad and Dadu followed by Khairpur (42°C), Larkana 41.5°C, Mohenjo Daro and Rohri 41°C , Sukkur 40.5°C, Sha­h­eed Benazirabad 40.4°C, Paddidan and Sakrand 39.5°C, Chhor 39°C, Tand­ojam and Hyderabad 38.5°C and Mirpurkhas and Mithi 38°C.

According to the Met Office, strong monsoon cur­r­ents are penetrating into most parts of the province.