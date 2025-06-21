web analytics
Karachi weather turns pleasant with light showers

KARACHI: The Karachi weather witnessed a refreshing change as cloudy skies and light showers brought pleasant conditions early this morning, ARY News reported quoting Met Office.

According to Meteorological Department, areas including Lyari, Maripur Road, Clifton, and nearby neighborhoods reported light drizzle.

The weather forecast suggests that Karachi may see continued drizzle today and tomorrow, especially during the morning and evening hours.

Meanwhile, over the next 24 hours, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy with strong winds persisting.

The Meteorological Department predicts a maximum temperature of 36°C today, with humidity levels recorded at 75%, whereas winds are blowing from the southwest at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour.

It is worth mentioning here that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)issued an advisory ahead of the predicted rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms in different parts of the country from June 20 to 23.

The NDMA urged preventive actions as a fresh wave of rain, gusty winds, and thunderstorms is forecasted to affect Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Strong winds, dust storms and thunderstorms pose a threat to vulnerable trees, mud structures, and poorly constructed buildings, particularly in the aforementioned regions.

The NDMA has advised the public to park vehicles in covered or secure areas. It also cautioned that during storms and strong winds, reduced visibility may lead to accidents, urging people to remain vigilant.

The NDMA has directed all concerned institutions to implement necessary preparations to manage any possible emergency.

Meanwhile, the public is encouraged to stay informed about weather updates and potential risks through the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App.

