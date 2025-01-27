web analytics
24.9 C
Karachi
Monday, January 27, 2025
Karachi: Weather turns slightly warm, minimum temperature 11.5 C

KARACHI: Karachi experiences slightly warm weather as minimum temperature recorded 11.5 Celsius in the port city on Monday (today), Met Office said in its weather report.

The mercury likely to soar to 29°Celsius today.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that the weather is possibly going to remain cold and dry in the next 24 hours.

Humidity’s presence in the air recorded 23% as winds continue to blow from the northeast at a speed of nine kilometres per hour, according to the national weather agency.

The air quality in the city has been unhygienic as the AQI reading of particulate matter in the air recorded 190.

The weather will remain cold and dry in most parts of Sindh with minimum temperature 02 Celsius in Mohenjo Daro, 03 Celsius in Mithi and 06 C each in Nawabshah, Dadu and Sukkur.

