Karachi temperature to dip today, forecasts PMD

A sigh of relief for Karachi as the city is likely to experience a slight drop in temperature today after resumption of sea breeze, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting PMD.

According to the forecast, the temperature is expected to decrease by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures likely to hover between 35 to 37 degrees Celsius.

The Karachi weather is forecasted to remain warm and humid over the next 24 hours, while humidity levels currently stand at 84 percent, as per the latest update from the Met Office.

Winds are blowing from the southwest at a speed of 7 kilometres per hour, providing some respite from the heat.

However, Karachi’s air quality remains unhealthy, with the Air Quality Index recording pollutant particles at 131 micrograms per cubic metre.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with rain wind and thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during evening and night.

The presence of dust and pollution in the atmosphere has led to a noticeable increase in cases of sneezing, colds, and throat infections, with every second person appearing to suffer from such ailments, primarily due to seasonal allergies.

According to health experts, seasonal allergies tend to intensify during the winter months, often leading to various infections and fevers.

Moreover, poor-quality and contaminated water, along with inadequate sewage conditions, are also contributing factors to respiratory and skin allergies.