Cold wave intensifies in Karachi

Karachi: The intensity of cold weather has increased in the city due to icy winds, with cold air currents from Balochistan affecting Karachi, according to the Meteorological Department.

The Met Office said temperatures could drop to single digits over the weekend, on Saturday and Sunday.

The current temperature has been recorded at 11°C.

Today’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 22°C and 23°C. Northeasterly winds are blowing at a speed of 11 kilometres per hour, while humidity levels have been recorded at 44 per cent.

The Meteorological Department also stated that Karachi’s air quality remains unhealthy today. However, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI), Karachi is not among the world’s most polluted cities.

In Pakistan’s list of most polluted cities, Karachi currently ranks ninth.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather is expected over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas during the next twelve hours.

Moderate to dense fog is likely to persist over Punjab, upper Sindh and plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Frost is likely to occur at isolated places in Potohar region and Kashmir during morning hours.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning.

Islamabad and Peshawar three degree centigrade, Lahore nine, Karachi eleven, Quetta minus-three, Gilgit minus-four, Murree zero and Muzaffarabad four degree centigrade.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, very cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while cold and fogy in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula minus-three degree centigrade, Jammu six, Leh minus-nine and Anantnag and Shopian minus-two degree centigrade.