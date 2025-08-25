Will Karachi receive rain today?

KARACHI: The weather in Karachi remains partly cloudy with high humidity levels, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting PMD.

As per details, there are chances of light rain with cloudy weather for the next 4 to 5 days.

The minimum temperature recorded in Karachi this morning was 26.9°C, while the current temperature stands at 30°C.

Humidity in the city has been recorded at 81%, contributing to the overall muggy conditions. Winds are blowing from the southwest at a speed of 15 km/h.

According to the Meteorological Department, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy over the next few days, with chances of light rain and drizzle in some areas.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to range between 31°C and 33°C, with continued humid weather conditions.

Monsoon downpours are intermittently lashing different parts of the country.

The Met Office recorded the highest rainfall of seventy-nine millimeter at Takht Bhai in Mardan.

More, rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad, Quetta and Muzafarabad twenty-two degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-eight, Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar twenty-four, Gilgit twenty and Murree twelve degree centigrade.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy and intermittent rain wind with thundershower and isolated heavy falls is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag nineteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh thirteen, Shopian and Baramula twenty degree centigrade.