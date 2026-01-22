Karachi shivers as night temperature set to drop below 10°C

Karachi weather remains cold as temperatures continue to rain fall across the city, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Thursday.

According to the Met Office, Karachi weather recorded a temperature of 17°C after 7:00 pm, while night-time temperatures are expected to drop below 10°C, intensifying the chill across the city. The cold spell is likely to persist until Sunday, with residents advised to take precautions during late-night and early-morning hours.

The PMD said Karachi weather is currently under the influence of western winds, which may bring light rain by Thursday afternoon. However, officials clarified that there is no likelihood of heavy rainfall.

Meteorologists added that due to the continued impact of western weather systems, Karachi weather will remain dry to partly cloudy, with cold nights and cool mornings expected over the coming days.

Authorities have urged citizens, particularly children and the elderly, to stay warm as night-time temperatures are likely to remain low.

Parts of Karachi Receive Rain

Several areas of Karachi received rainfall on Thursday, accompanied by strong cold winds, resulting in a further drop in temperature.

Rain was reported in Surjani Town, Saddar, Garden, Gul Plaza, and Mauripur, while New Nazimabad and Ahsanabad also experienced showers. Gulshan-e-Maymar, Nagan Chowrangi, and Gulistan-e-Jauhar received rain as well.

Meanwhile, Banaras and the SITE industrial area witnessed rainfall, while Metrovile, Baldia Town, and surrounding localities received light rain.

According to meteorological officials, the westerly weather system has been strengthened by moisture from the Arabian Sea and is currently influencing weather conditions across the region.

The Met Office had earlier forecast rainfall under the system in Sindh’s Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jacobabad, Naushehro Feroz, Kashmore, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, and Ghotki districts on January 22 and 23.

Deputy Director of the Met Department Anjum Nazir Zaigham said the weather system entered Sindh on Thursday, bringing rainfall to western districts.

“The mercury could drop further in Karachi from Friday, with the minimum temperature likely to fall into single digits,” the official said.