Karachi weather: When will second monsoon spell hit the city?

Karachi is likely to see another rainy day today, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, the low pressure that caused rain in the port city is moving towards Oman from Karachi, due to which there may be light rain or drizzle at a few places today.

The weather expert said that the sea breeze will resume from this evening and weather will remain pleasing for the coming 4-5 days.

There will be a possibility of drizzle in the morning and night due to sea clouds, during which the temperature will be 34 to 36.

He said that the port city will see another spell of monsoon rain from July 20.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has released the data of the monsoon rainfall recorded in various areas of Karachi on Tuesday.

The highest rainfall was recorded at Karachi’s Surjani Town (58.2mm), followed by the old Airport area (31mm), and Orangi Town (30mm).

Rainfall at University Road recorded 19.8mm, followed by Faisal Base 16mm and Saadi Town 15mm.

Gulshan-e-Hadeed 10mm, North Karachi 8.6mm, Gulshan-e-Maymar 7.4mm, and Keamari 6.5mm. Korangi 4mm and Malir 3mm.

The lowest rainfall 2mm each was recorded at Ibrahim Hyderi and Mauripur. Un updated data of rainfall showed 4.4mm rainfall at Malir Halt, Korangi 2.5mm, Nazimabad 1.4mm, and the Airport 0.3mm.