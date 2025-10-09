Karachi weed raid: Four-member probe constituted

KARACHI: Sindh’s excise and anti-narcotics officials to initiate a thorough inquiry with constitution of a four-member probe after recent raid and capture of weed from a house in Naya Nazimabad of Karachi.

Assistant Director Ahmedyar Khoso will head the probe while Assistant ETO Zubair Lakho and Nabi Bux Lakhani will be members and ETI Gulsher Shaikh has been nominated as the investigation officer.

The committee will thoroughly question arrested accused Salman to nab other members of the drug network.

The committee will forward its findings to the higher authorities after completing its inquiry.

The Excise police on Tuesday arrested a man for harvesting weed plants used as drug in Naya Nazimabad area.

The Excise police said that they recovered as many as 45 weed plants of whopping worth of Rs 60 million in the international market.

The accused used to harvest weed plant in flowerpots on rooftop of his bungalow.

The police recovered 45 weed plants, prepared weed as well as seeds of the plant.

According to the police, the recovered plants weighing 10 to 12 kg and arrested accused Salman and lodged a case against him.

As per the initial information the accused used to harvest weed plant at his house secretly and sold out prepared weed to customers.

A magisterial court on Wednesday sent accused to jail on judicial remand.

Weed, also known as cannabis, is a plant that contains psychoactive compounds like THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol). It’s used for medical, recreational, and spiritual purposes. THC is the primary psychoactive compound, producing a “high” or euphoric feeling.