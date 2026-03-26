Karachi: Westerly wave persists, brings more rainfall till March 29

KARACHI: Karachi and other parts of Sindh are expected to receive rain until March 29, as the westerly weather system prevails in the region, Met Office said on Thursday.

After early morning rainfall, still drizzling or light rainfall is expected in some parts of the city today, according to the weather forecast.

Met Office has predicted sporadic rainfall in scores of districts of Sindh with thunderstorms and strong winds.

The ongoing wet spell would have a brake on March 27, while rainfall is expected on March 28 and 29.

Karachi’s maximum temperature is expected to soar to 32 Celsius today with 79 per cent humidity. The winds are blowing with 11 kilometers per hour speed today.

The weather experts have advised citizens to observe caution during unstable weather conditions as rainy weather system persists in the region.

Parts of Karachi on Thursday morning received rain under the influence of a Western disturbance, ARY News earlier reported.

Dark clouds gathered under the influence of a western weather system, followed by rainfall accompanied with strong winds in various parts of Karachi this morning.

Rain, varying from light to heavy, reported in multiple areas, including Metroville, SITE Area, Nazimabad and surrounding neighbourhoods. Showers were also recorded on I.I. Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Shahrah-e-Faisal, the Old City Area, Tower, Clifton Sea View, Lyari and adjoining localities.

Scheme 33, Safoora Chowrangi, NIPA, Hassan Square and other parts of the city also received rain.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the system of western winds has begun to influence weather patterns across the country. Rain has already been reported in Chaman and other areas of Balochistan.