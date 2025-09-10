Karachi wet spell continues, Surjani Town receives maximum rain

KARACHI: Intermittent monsoon rainfall continuing in various localities of the city on Wednesday as maximum rainfall 129.6mm received in Surjani Town of Karachi.

Light to moderate rainfall reported in various areas of Karachi including Jail Chowrangi, Shaheed-e-Millat Road, Tariq Road and adjacent areas, Hassan Square, PIB Colony, Saddar, M.A. Jinnah Road, Garden, Golimar, Shara-e-Faisal, Shah Faisal Colony, Malir and other areas.

Sporadic rainfall will be continued in the city until the night on Wednesday under the influence of current weather system, the Met Office has said in its weather report.

The wet spell is expected to persist with moderate rainfall for next two days, according to the weather report.

Karachi Rainfall data

Karachi’s Surjani Town received maximum rainfall 129.6mm in the current rain spell sofar, the Met Office has said.

North Karachi received 72.2mm rain, Korangi 70.5mm, Defence Phase-VII 70mm, Gulshan Hadeed 69mm, PAF Faisal Base 55mm, Nazimabad 54mm, Keamari 52mm, Saadi Town 51mm, Gulshan Maymar 48mm, Orangi Town 47mm, Airport 46.7mm, Bahria Town 45mm, University Road 44.4mm, PAF Masroor Base 41mm and Jinnah Terminal 29.8mm rainfall.

Yesterday floodwaters entered residential areas in Karachi after rising water levels in the Malir and Lyari streams after heavy downpour in the city as well as in catchment areas of Kirthar range, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Heavy rains reported in Kirthar mountain range, a natural border between Sindh and Balochistan.

As a result, the Mol, Khadeji, and Jaranda streams swelled, feeding water into the Malir stream raising its water level.

Water levels in the Lyari stream have also continued to rise. In low-lying neighborhoods around Malir, floodwaters entered homes, forcing residents to evacuate to safer locations.