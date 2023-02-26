Karachi witnesses’ animals’ kidnapping for ransom

KARACHI: A wave of animals’ kidnapping for ransom has hit the city, complained dairy farmers affected from the novel crime, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A gang of unidentified criminals involved in the offence, said to be operating across Cattle Colony area.

Dairy and cattle farmers have alleged that the animals of seven dairy farmers were snatched on the gunpoint in last two months. The gang released kidnapped animals after the owners coughed up ransom money.

The vehicles carrying livestock being regularly snatched at the link road on gunpoint, dairy farmers complained.

A case of vehicle snatching has been registered two days’ ago at the Steel Town police station. “The vehicle carrying livestock was snatched by six armed men on gunpoint”, the FIR read.

Comments