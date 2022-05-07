Karachi witnesses decline in street crime incidents: report

KARACHI: Karachi has witnessed a decline in the incidents of street crime during the month of April, according to data shared by Karachi police, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the report, the data collected from all eight districts of Karachi showed a decline in street crime incidents in the metropolis during the month of April.

2,118 mobile phones were snatched during the month of April as compared to 2,416 cell phones that were stolen in the month of March, the data available with ARY News showed.

Similarly, citizens were deprived of a total of 3,969 motorbikes and 195 cars in April, while street criminals snatched/stolen 4,270 motorbikes and 219 cars during the month of March.

Overall, 6,28 street crime incidents were reported in April 2022 whereas in March a total of 7,316 citizens had been looted in March.

The data shows a decrease of 700 street crime incidents in the month of April as compared to March 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that Karachi police has made multiple attempts to rein in rising street crime incidents in the city and recently Karachi police prepared a draft law for e-tagging of street criminals with Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon saying that 11,000 suspects will be placed under electronic monitoring.

According to the draft law prepared by AIG Karachi, this will be the first time the police will use the technology in Pakistan and anyone found involved in repeating a crime will be monitored for two years through e-tagging.

The suspect could only acquire bail after submitting an affidavit assuring that he would not go out of a certain area during the period of electronic surveillance.

