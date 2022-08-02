Karachi: Woman, child killed as double-storey house collapses

KARACHI: A woman and a child lost their lives after a double-storey house collapsed in Baldia’s Ittehad Town in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, at least two people – a woman and a child – were killed and another four people sustained injuries when a double-storey house collapsed in Ittehad Town.

The injured and deceased were shifted to a nearby hospital. Residents of the area were lifting the debris on their own. The residents also ruled out the possibility of people trapped under the debris.

A day earlier, three women died and three other members of their family were injured when the roof of their house collapsed in Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to details, the incident took place in Takht Bhai tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan District.

Three women were killed and another three family members sustained injuries after the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain.

