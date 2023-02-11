Housewife gets robbed on doorstep as street crime sees steep rise in Karachi

KARACHI: Two unidentified armed robbers looted Jewelry, cash and other valuables from a woman in a broad daylight at Karachi’s Model colony area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In the statement, the victim woman stated that she was busy purchasing vegetables from the local stall when two accused robbers on a motorcycle asked the woman for her jewellery at a gunpoint. She immediately handed over the jewellery without any resistance.

The victim further added that one of the accused was wearing a biker helmet while the other was wearing a mask.

The police registered the case on the complaint of the victim.

Earlier this week, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Javed Alam Odho stated in his report that 131 street crime incidents took place in the metropolis in recent days.

AIG Karachi Javed Alam Odho presented a detailed report of crimes that took place in the metropolis within a day to the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The AIG spokesperson said that 131 street crime incidents included 37 incidents of mobile phone and cash snatching in a day.

Two cars and four motorcycles were snatched, whereas, 88 theft incidents were reported.

During the last 24 hours, 140 suspects were arrested including 35 street criminals and dacoits, 13 car lifters, four murderers, 17 drug peddlers and suppliers, whereas, arms were recovered from 19 suspects.

Moreover, the number of arrested suspects was 52 who were involved in different crimes. Police also seized 22 illegal weapons, eight kilograms of charas, nine stolen mobiles and 19 vehicles.

