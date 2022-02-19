Karachi woman kidnaps friend’s daughter for Rs5m ransom

KARACHI: A woman has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping her friend’s three-year-old daughter for ransom within the jurisdiction of Karachi’s Ajmer Nagri police station.

According to the police, the woman, identified as Sadaf, abducted the minor girl from her tuition centre in North Karachi in order to demand Rs5 million ransom from the abductee’s parents.

The woman took the child to her parents’ house but out of fear of being caught, she later left the girl at the door of the tuition centre and got away.

A police official said Sadaf is a friend of the minor girl’s mother.

On Feb 18, police had recovered a child, who was kidnapped for ransom in the limits of the Airport police station in Sialkot. The child was kidnapped while going to school by unknown men driving a car from Malchok, an area in Sialkot.

The kidnappers demanded Rs10 million ransom for the release of the child from the parents.

