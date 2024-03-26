Karachi woman killed as police, robbers exchange fire

KARACHI: A passerby woman was killed during a shoot-out between police and robbers in Orangi Town area of Karachi on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the police said armed robbers came were looting two salesmen near Qatar Hospital in Orangi Town area. The police reached the area after reports of the robbery, which resulted in a shootout.

During the exchange of fire, a passerby woman was shot and later succumbed to the bullet injuries.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West claimed that the woman wasn’t killed in the cross firing. “The robbers fled the spot after the reached the spot,” he said.

Meanwhile, the victim’s husband said that he was parking his bike when suddenly the robbers came running and started shooting. He said his wife sustained the bullet and fell down. “After some time, the police party arrived while chasing the suspects, who ran away,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 46 Karachi citizens have been killed so far in 2024 over resisting robberies with February recording the highest number of 20 killings.

Month-wise data showed that February recorded the most killings with 20 citizens losing their lives to the robbers.

In January, as many as 13 people were killed by robbers while around 12 city dwellers were murdered by the dacoits so far during the current month.