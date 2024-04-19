Woman seeks court’s intervention in fixing her a spot for begging

KARACHI: In a bizarre turn of events, a woman moved a sessions court to secure a spot for begging in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, Ameeran Khatton filed a petition with the sessions court, urging it to allocate her a spot for begging.

The woman, in her plea, stated that three beggars were harassing her and pleaded with the court to order police intervention in the matter.

Read more: Gang forcing children into begging busted in Lahore

The court, while rejecting the plea, remarked that it cannot entertain the ‘illegal’ demand. The court respects the sentiments of the plaintiff and hopes for the resolution of her problems, but it cannot pass an unjust order.

It is noteworthy that Ameeran Khatoon decided to file a plea with the court after the police denied the woman beggar action on the matter.