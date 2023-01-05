Karachi woman shot dead by robbers over resistance

KARACHI: The city police have failed to stem the rising tide of violent street crimes as a woman was gunned down by armed robbers over resistance in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the incident took place late on Thursday night when the woman – identified as Sana – was shot and killed during a robbery in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 17.

The woman was intercepted by armed robbers riding on a motorbike and as soon as she offered some resistance one of them shot her and rode away. The body was shifted to the hospital to fulfill medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Abdul Rahim Sheerazi reached the spot along with Superintendent of Police (SP) Gulshan.

Talking to journalists, SSP East said the woman was sitting in the car when she was intercepted by armed robbers. “The woman’s mobile phone is missing,” he said, adding that the bullet hit the victim’s shoulder.

SSP East further said that the police were recording the statements of eyewitnesses while further investigation was underway.

It is worth mentioning here that Karachi has witnessed an alarming rise in incidents of mugging and killings over resistance over the past few months.

A day earlier, a mechanic was shot dead in the firing of the robbers, when they were fleeing after dacoity in Karachi.

In a year’s first killing on resisting robbery in Karachi’s Korangi Industrial Area, two robbers opened indiscriminate fire in an attempt to flee after dacoity in Bilal Colony, SSP Korangi Sajid Amir Saduzai said.

A mechanic named Shahid was hit with a bullet and later succumbed to his injuries. The robbers were arrested by the police after ‘encounter’, the SSP said and added investigation was underway.

