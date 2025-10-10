Karachi woman wins alimony case after 18-year legal battle

KARACHI: After a legal battle spanning 18 years, a woman in Karachi has finally succeeded in obtaining alimony from her former husband, ARY News reported.

According to reports, both parties reached a settlement before the court, following years of litigation in multiple courts. Judicial Magistrate South, Karachi ordered the ex-husband to pay Rs2.5 million to his former wife.

According to the court’s ruling, the amount will be paid in five installments by next year.

The woman had initially approached the court for maintenance in 2007. After her appeals were dismissed by the session court and the Sindh High Court, she moved to the Supreme Court, which directed the trial court to conclude the matter promptly.

Following the apex court’s directions, the Sindh High Court sent the case back to the trial court in Karachi for a fresh hearing.

The trial court facilitated mediation between the parties, resulting in a mutual settlement.

After the payment of Rs 2.5 million, both parties agreed not to raise any further claims against each other, the Karachi court noted.

