Karachi women race across windy desert tracks alongside men

Thar saw something new in its Desert Jeep Rally 2022 that happened the previous month, after almost a decade since Mithi heard the roaring engines pitted against one another to claim the podium. This new happening was Karachi women, young and old, competed in it alongside the men and finished clean.

Dina Patel, the 18-year-old prodigy and the daughter of Patel family with a history on tracks, followed in the footsteps of her parents to claim first podium in the stock category. She beat Nida Wasti.

However, Dina’s race was a day ahead of her mother fielding her prepared beast of a car and beat Mahum Shiraz Qureshi by a clear margin.

However, all the contestants conceded one thing: the podium was of symbolic value to them compared the achievement they were able to vie on these male-dominated tracks to begin with.

The fact that more women are showing up every year, and in fact almost every race, is the proof things are headed in the right direction, they concurred.

The report is the representation of how Pakistani women are breaking glass ceilings by leaps and bounds, however, this in no way suggests things have started already looking up for there is still a long way to go before women and other genders have things rightly their way, as the racers put it.

