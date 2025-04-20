Karachi women rally against terrorism in Balochistan

KARACHI: Hundreds of women from different walks of life participated in a Karachi women’s rally on Sunday to protest against terrorism in Balochistan, ARY News reported.



The rally started at Numaish Chowrangi, continued to Mazar-e-Quaid and ended at Karachi Press Club.

Participants raised their voices in support of Pakistan and the armed forces with slogans, asking for justice for Balochistan’s victims of violence.

The Karachi women’s rally was arranged and organised in response to the recent assasinations of Balochistan’s civilians.

Speaking to the media, families of the deceased shared their heartache and called for justice and action against the terrorists.

The rally had the presence of a deceased Ansar’s widow, who mentioned the hard time she has been having to face being a domestic worker. A Hindu Council leader, Kashi Ram, highlighted the disturbing murder of 22-year-old Tota Ram, who had travelled to Khuzdar and Kalat for work.

The protestors mentioned that while Balochistan and Cholistan face economic disparities, terrorism is not the solution.

The rally displayed discipline and unity among women and other citizens, strengthening their demand for peace and security.

Recent reports specify that Balochistan has been witnessing extensive protests against disappearances and unlawful killings.

Activists have urged global involvement, highlighting the dilemma of Balochistan’s women and families affected by violence.

The ongoing struggle for rights by peaceful protests like the Karachi women’s rally continues to gain attention, as the emotional reaction to these families is enormous.

Continued efforts from civil society, government, and legal institutions are required to ensure justice is served and such violations are prohibited in the future.

Read More: ‘Not even ten generations of terrorists can destablise Balochistan’, vows COAS Munir

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir vowed that as long as the public stands with the Pakistan Army, no one can harm the country.

The Army Chief also addressed key national and global issues during his speech. Commenting on the Balochistan situation, COAS Munir vowed that “not even ten generations of terrorists can destabilise Balochistan or Pakistan.”