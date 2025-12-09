Family head, son taken into custody in Karachi women’s bodies recovery case

KARACHI: Gulshan-e-Iqbal police of the port city have arrested father and son in a case related to recovery of bodies of three women from a flat on Sunday, ARY News reported, quoting police,

Three women of a family were found dead and a young man was found lying unconscious under mysterious circumstances in their Gulshan-i-Iqbal flat on Sunday evening, police said.

The police informed that the deceased women were identified as 52-year-old Samina, 22-year-old Maha, and 19-year-old Samreen. Sindh’s Home Minister, Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar, after taking notice of the women found dead had sought a report from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East.

Following registration of the case, Karachi police arrested head of the family and his son.

During interrogation, discrepancies emerged in the statements of the detained men regarding the circumstances of the deaths of the wife, daughter-in-law, and daughter.

According to the father, the daughter-in-law passed away around 3:30 a.m., after which the wife also died while lying on the bed under a blanket. The daughter was later found lifeless on the sofa.

Investigators revealed that the son, Yaseen, had consumed 15 sleeping pills in a suicide attempt, and the father witnessed this. Authorities noted a significant time gap between the first and third death. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.