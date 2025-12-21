Karachi won't be allowed to return to dark days, says Mayor

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said that Karachi has passed through a bad patch of time, we will not allow return of the city to such dark days.

Talking here, city’s mayor said that a meeting happened between the representatives of ABAD and Sindh’s Chief Minister. “The issues of security and other matters will be resolved,” he said.

He said steps will be taken to ensure security.

He said a large plot of the KMC has been encroached in Shireen Jinnah Colony, we want to remove this possession for a parking stand for trailers. “When we launch an operation, people come forward to interfere in it”. “Political parties leaders get stay orders and learned court restrains the operation”, he said.

He said he has inaugurated Shireen Jinnah Park in UC-12, which was encroached by the land grabbers. “I have also asked for constitution of a committee for the park. There is no other park like this one in the area”.

Mayor said that the RO plant in the area has been restored and supplying daily 1.5 Lac gallons of water.