Karachi youth dies of naegleria

Karachi: A youth of Karachi on Saturday died owing to naegleria fowleri, brain-eating amoeba, ARY News reported, quoting the Sindh health department.

With the latest death, the number of causalities climbed to five in 2025.

According to the health department, the symptoms of the infection were surfaced on September 7 on the 29-year-old youth, resident of the district central.

On the other hand, the naegleria was confirmed on September 11th in the youth, the health department informed.

The person had used water as normal while there was no history of taking bath in the swimming pool, the health department said.

The department said the youth neither had any history related to water infection as well.

However, an investigation to know the cause of the disease is underway.

On September 3, the Naegleria fowleri, brain-eating amoeba, had claimed life in Karachi.

According to the health department, a 19-year-old resident of East district in Karachi was admitted to hospital for the last 12 days due to severe symptoms, said the spokesperson of the Sindh Health Department.

The youngman breath his last after illness of 12 days. In June, the National Institute of Health (NIH) issued an advisory after increasing cases of brain-eating amoeba; Naegleria fowleri.

Read more: NIH issues advisory on Naegleria

According to the advisory, cases and deaths due to Naegleria have been reported in Pakistan since 2008. The advisory stated that brain-eating amoeba cases are being reported from various cities, including Karachi.

Symptoms of Naegleria

Symptoms of Naegleria include high fever, headache, vomiting, and neck stiffness, the advisory noted. At the final clinical stage, the virus can lead to coma, the advisory NIH warned.