Karachi youth bringing privilege of education to underprivileged children

KARACHI: A young man from Karachi is dedicating his time and energy to educate underprivileged children living in slums and offering them a chance at a better future without charging a single rupee.

According to a report by ARY News, like many other parts of the country, thousands of children in Sindh remain deprived of basic education.

In response to this, Shabih Al-Hasan, a compassionate young resident of Karachi, has taken the noble responsibility of teaching children living in makeshift settlements in the Azim Goth area of Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Shabih is not only providing free education to these Karachi children but also working to shape them into responsible and respectful citizens.

Many of these children belong to nomadic families and live in extremely poor conditions, with no access to formal schooling.

Speaking to ARY News, Shabih explained that his aim is to support those families who cannot afford private school fees.

“Most of these parents cannot even think about sending their children to school. I want to give these children a real chance at a future,” he said.

Currently, he is teaching around 100 boys and girls in Karachi, covering subjects such as Urdu, English, and Mathematics.

Alongside academics, he also introduces them to basic social manners and values, helping them learn how to interact confidently and respectfully in society.

Shabih Al-Hasan’s effort to spread education and awareness among the most neglected children is not only commendable, but also sets a powerful example for others.

His work highlights how one person’s dedication can bring meaningful change in a community and help build a more educated and equal society.

