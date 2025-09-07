Fake buyers kidnap Karachi youth, steal iPhone after brutal assault

KARACHI: A young man was abducted in Karachi’s Azizabad area by fake buyers after he posted an online advertisement to sell a mobile phone, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the suspects, travelling in a car, tricked the victim, Saad Younis, by asking him to check his mobile phone. The report further states that the car riders assaulted Saad Younis inside the vehicle and drove away with him.

During the ordeal, the young man was severely beaten before he managed to leap from the moving car near Ghareebabad railway crossing. The attackers fled with the victim’s iPhone, leaving him injured.

Saad Younis was first taken to a private hospital and later shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in Karachi for treatment. A case has been registered at Azizabad police station on the complaint of the injured citizen.

Karachi police further stated that CCTV footage and modern technology are being used to trace and arrest the suspects involved in the violent abduction.

