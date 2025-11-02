Karachi terror suspects reveal foreign links during interrogation

KARACHI: Law enforcement agencies have arrested four suspected terrorists belonging to the Sar Group in Karachi, who have made significant revelations during interrogation, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to the sources, suspect Ijlal Zaidi confessed to being involved in sectarian target killings in 2011. Sources revealed that Faraz, one of the suspects, was employed as a City Warden and was allegedly involved in a murder case in 2022.

Investigators disclosed that the suspects were receiving directions from a handler based in a neighboring country. It was further revealed that Ijlal Zaidi has been associated with the Zainebiyoun Brigade since 2011 and had traveled to the neighboring country three to four times through illegal channels (donkey routes) for training.

After receiving training, Zaidi returned to Karachi, where the group would conduct reconnaissance before carrying out target killings on assigned individuals. The investigative sources added that once the targets were identified, unidentified men in Karachi would provide motorcycles and weapons to execute the attacks.

Faraz reportedly took part in reconnaissance and killings under instructions from the group’s foreign handler. Moreover, funds were also provided to secure the release of arrested group members from jail, the sources added.

On October 23, the Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) announced the arrest of two suspected target killers linked to the banned Zainebiyoun Brigade (ZB), who are allegedly involved in sectarian killings.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of CTD Sindh, Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, identified the suspects as Israr Hussain Gilgiti and Masoom Raza (alias Imran Mota). The duo was detained during an intelligence-based operation in Karachi.

Mahesar stated that the suspects were part of a gang responsible for the sectarian killing of members of a religious party. He added that the gang was operating from a neighboring country.

The CTD official revealed that Imran Mota was a notorious target killer and had been on the CTD’s red book of most-wanted terrorists. He is implicated in the murder of Qari Anas, who was shot near NED University.

“The gang was operating from across the border, and we have already initiated a crackdown against them,” Mahesar said. He also disclosed that the CTD had identified supporters of the gang, and efforts to apprehend them are ongoing.