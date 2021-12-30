‘Revenues from Karachi zoo, safari park to be spent on improving their facilities’

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab Thursday announced to spend revenues generated from Karachi zoo and safari park on improving their facilities, ARY NEWS reported.

During a visit to Karachi zoo, Murtaza Wahab said that Rs6 million has been collected in terms of revenue from the Karachi zoo while Rs2.3 million revenue was generated from Safari Park during December 2021.

“The money will be used to bring improvements in these places,” he said.

Sharing a plan for improving conditions at the zoological garden, Murtaza Wahab said they plan to bring new animals besides also directing to improve the condition of ‘jheel park’.

“We will be celebrating the birthday of the elephant in the zoo besides also holding a flower exhibition here,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Karachi zoo and Safari Park have been in the limelight previously for all the wrong reasons including deaths of lions and inappropriate facilities for the animals.

Recently, the Sindh High Court (SHC) was informed that four African elephants at Safari Park and the zoo in Karachi immediately need medical attention as they suffer from food shortages and other health-related issues.

The disclosures have been made in a report submitted by a German Doctor Frank Cortez, who was part of a four-member medical board, before the high court bench.

He shared that after a medical examination of four African elephants at the Safari Park and zoo, it emerged that they suffer from food scarcity, and two of them had issues with their teeth.

“An immediate surgery is needed to pull out broken teeth or else it would endanger their lives,” the doctor said while also recommending a healthy diet for them to avoid obesity-related issues.

He further stressed routine medical checkups for the elephants in order to timely determine and address health issues faced by them.

