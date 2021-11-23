Karachiite shoots self dead after killing wife, they had 2 kids

KARACHI: In what causes shudders to even think about it, a man in the SITE’s Metroville area has Tuesday allegedly shot her wife and the mother of their two children, dead and then pulled a fatal trigger upon himself over a domestic dispute, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the man wanted to marry the second time due to which the dispute arose between the couple and they had been fighting over it.

Victim Sameera Roman was the first wife and the mother of their two children who opposed the dead suspect’s decision.

They had had a fight over the matter earlier as well, police said. It has yet to be reported what would come of their minor children and their custody.

Swat man chains daughter for choosing to marry out of choice

Earlier today in yet another horrifying episode of crimes against women, a man allegedly chained her daughter inside the house for wanting to marry a man of her choice and kept her captivated there until police reached the scene for rescue.

The victim girl said her father threatened to kill her after he shackled and confined her in the house, the Fatahpur police told ARY News.

The police said they have detained the man for meting out this crime and inhumane treatment to her daughter and have released the girl.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!