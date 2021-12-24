Karachiites, brace yourself for chilly, wet weekend

KARACHI: Karachi will likely receive its first winter rain this weekend as a strong westerly weather system is making its way to the city, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Friday.

PMD Director Sardar Sarfaraz said westerly winds are penetrating the city while a rain-bearing weather system will enter the metropolis on Dec 25, Saturday.

Rainfall is likely in Karachi on Sunday and Monday, he predicted.

The Met Office director said coastal areas of Balochistan will also experience wet weather with the cold wave to intensify from Dec 28 or 29. Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Quetta, and Murree will receive snowfall, he forecast.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh has already issued an alert calling for precautionary measures in view of the Met Office’s prediction about rainfall.

In a letter to the deputy commissioners of the province, the authority said that the Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall in Karachi and other districts of the province from December 25.

The alert issued by the PDMA Sindh said that rains are likely in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpur Khas, Dadu, Jamshoro, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad. The PDMA has asked the district administrations across the province to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of lives and damage to property during rainfall season.