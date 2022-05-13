Karachiites facing hours-long unannounced loadshedding

KARACHI: Amid sweltering heat, the Karachiites have been forced to witness unannounced loadshedding of upto six to eight hours a day, ARY NEWS reported.

The areas affected from the loadshedding included Baldia Town, North Karachi, North Nazimbad, Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulzar e Hijri, Akhtar Colony, Qayyumabad, Orangi Town, Landhi, Korangi, Malir, Model Colony, Shah Faisal Colony and other areas of the city.

According to details, besides carrying out power outages in the day hours, the K-Electric is not even sparing night time and loadshedding of upto two hours is being carried out during the period in multiple areas of the city.

Yesterday, in a statement, the K-Electric strongly denied any news of unannounced loadshedding taking place across the city, as the country grapples with an unprecedented heatwave.

Commenting on the impact on the power sector, Director Communications and Spokesperson K-Electric Imran Rana stated, “The area-wise schedule for all potentially affected consumers has been uploaded in advance on KE’s website. KE also reiterates that areas with losses under 20 per cent along with 400 feeders serving Karachi’s industrial zones continue to receive uninterrupted power.”

Expounding on the KE’s efforts to manage the situation, the KE spokesperson shared that a 24/7 crisis monitoring cell had been established under the leadership of the company’s chief distribution officer.

