Karachiites forced to buy ‘most expensive’ flour

ISLAMABAD: Flour prices in Karachi have scaled a new peak of Rs3200 per 20-kilogramme bag, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, 1kg of flour in Karachi now costs Rs320, more than the price of the commodity in Islamabad and Punjab.

The data shows that in the last week, Karachi has witnessed a surge of Rs200 in the price of a 20kg bag of flour, increasing the rates to Rs3,200. Meanwhile in Hyderabad, the 20kg bag was available at Rs3,040 after an increase of Rs140.

In Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Khuzdar, the prices of a 20kg bag increased by Rs106, Rs133, Rs200 and Rs300 respectively.

Moreover, the price of a 20kg bag of flour in Bahawalpur, Multan, Sukkur and Quetta increased by Rs146, Rs93, Rs120 and Rs100, respectively.

Earlier, it was reported that sugar prices spiked to a record high of up to Rs160 per kilo in retail markets in different parts of Pakistan amid ‘rising inflation’.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported that the sugar prices at retail level surged to Rs150 in different parts of the country – such as Karachi, Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, the sweetener in Lahore and Quetta was available at Rs145 per kilo and Rs142 per kilo, respectively.