Karachiites’ are passing lives under shadow of fear: Hafiz Naeem

KARACHI: Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has said that those imposing governments, have forced fear over the city of Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

“Karachiites’ are passing their lives under the shadow of fear and intimidation”, Jamaat Islami’s Ameer has said in a statement.

He said, in last five months of the year, 78 citizens have been killed while resisting robbery. “In other cities people killed like this in street crimes,” Hafiz Naeem questioned.

JI chief said that “criminal elements have been installed pre-planned”.

“They could not provide education and jobs”. The doors of government departments’ have already been closed, when parents educate their children with their own expenses, they are murdered only for a mobile phone,” Hafiz Naeem said.

JI Ameer said that mafias have been imposed at every place, the government stepping aside from its responsibilities.