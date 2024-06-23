Karachiites protest against inflated bills, loadshedding

KARACHI: Protests against loadshedding and overbilling erupted at 22 locations across the city, with the central protest taking place near the Kalapull following a call by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), ARY News reported on Sunday.

Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi, Munim Zafar Khan, addressed the main protest rally, highlighting the ongoing issues faced by Karachi’s residents due to K-Electric’s operations.

Munim Zafar Khan criticized the power distribution company, stating that despite promises of affordable electricity during privatization, the company has failed to deliver.

He pointed out that while the number of consumers has increased, K-E’s production has decreased.

He highlighted that the citizens of Karachi are lack of electricity, gas, and water and questioned the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) recent stance against K-Electric, asking why they were silent before.

JI Amir demanded an end to K-Electric’s oppression of the people and announced further protests, including one on Shariah Faisal on June 26 and another during the KMC budget session tomorrow.