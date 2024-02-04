‘Karachiites should cast vote after considering recent rain’

KARACHI: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, advised the citizens to cast their vote after considering the after-effects of the recent rain that submerged Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In one of his statements, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman criticized the current Mayor of Karachi stating that the recent downpour in the metropolis exposed the poor performance of Murtaza Wahab, as no arrangements were made for the citizens suffering from various issues in the city.

“The newly constructed roads and sewage system were completely ‘destroyed’ in the rain, only volunteers of Jamaat-e-Islami and Al-Khidmat are present on the roads for rescue,” he asserted.

He further criticized the city government for not taking the necessary steps – like clearing the nullah – despite the repeated warnings of rain in Karachi from the meteorological department.

Hafiz Naeemur Rahman asserted that not even 10 percent of the approved grant for Karachi was utilized for its development.

“70 percent of the grant for the development work is embezzled, what standard work will you expect from the contractor from the rest of the budget?” he stated.

He added that the entire city was submerged, and people were stuck in traffic after yesterday’s rain, while the local representatives of Jamaat-e-Islami were on the streets all night to facilitate the citizens stuck on the roads.