Karachiites suffer hours-long traffic jam as MQM-P protests against LG law

KARACHI: Karachiites suffered hours-long traffic jam on Wednesday as the Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) blocked both sides of Karachi’s main thoroughfare –Shahrah-e-Faisal – while protesting against the recently enacted Sindh Local Government Act of 2013, ARY News reported.

An hours-long gridlock was reported on the city’s main artery with ambulances, commuters and other vehicles at a standstill as MQM-P protestors marched towards the Karachi Press Club from FTC.

A massive traffic mess also prevailed in Gurumandir, Lyari Expressway, University Road, Hassan Square, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Nipa, Gulistan-e-Johar, Saddar, I.I Chundrigarh Road and other areas of the metropolis.

Traffic police were unable to resolve the traffic situation in the metropolis.

Meanwhile, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) workers have removed all barricades to enter Red Zone and held a sit-in at the central gate of Chief Minister (CM) House in Karachi to protest against the controversial Sindh local government (LG) law.

The MQM-P rally against Sindh LG law has been converted into a sit-in in Karachi after the workers entered Red Zone removing all barricades placed by the law enforcement agencies.

MQM-P workers and on-duty police officials came face to face after some of the protestors tried to advance towards the CM House. After being stopped at the CM House, the political workers held a sit-in outside the main gate.

Last year in December, the Sindh Assembly had passed the amendment bill for a new local government (LG) system with a majority amid the strong protest from the opposition.

