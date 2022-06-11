Karachiites continue to suffer from prolonged power cuts amid hot weather

KARACHI: Prolonged and extended duration of loadshedding up to over 12 hours in several parts of the port city in the sweltering weather continued to pile miseries on people, ARY News reported.

K-Electric, the city’s sole power supplier, has extended the duration of unannounced loadshedding in different parts of Karachi. The duration of load-shedding in several areas of the city has been extended up to 12 hours, while the areas exempted from load-shedding were also experiencing load-shedding daily.

Nazimabad, Lines Area, North Nazimabad, Saadi Town, Surjani Town, Baldia Town, Saddar, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Lyari and other parts of the city are experiencing over 12 hours of loadshedding daily.

Citizens irked by power cuts staged protests in different areas of Karachi over unscheduled and prolonged power outages.

The protests were staged at Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Perfume Chowk and near Safari Park on University Road. The citizens blocked both tracks at Perfume Chowk for traffic, which resulted in traffic jams.

Earlier, it was reported that the country was being hit badly by unannounced loadshedding of up to 14 hours after the electricity shortfall peaked at 6,500MW.

According to sources privy to the matter, the duration of unannounced loadshedding nationwide remained between six hours to 14 hours after the demand for electricity in the country peaked at 28,000 MW.

A day earlier, former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi announced that the power loadshedding would be reduced to 3.5 hours from Tuesday (today).

