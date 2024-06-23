Karachiites to pay municipal utility charges, taxes in KE bills

web analytics
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The already burdened citizens of Karachi struck with another challenge as the residents have to pay municipal utility charges and taxes in the monthly K-Electric bills, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a recent city council meeting, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab announced the passing of a resolution concerning the collection of municipal utility charges and taxes.

The resolution aims to address the fair collection and utilization of funds for the welfare and development of Karachi.

“Consumers using 100 units of electricity will be exempted from this tax,” Mayor Karachi said, while ensuring transparency in revenue allocation and expenditure.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab emphasized his personal oversight over all financial matters related to the resolution, pledging to monitor income and expenses diligently.

Additionally, he mentioned a constructive dialogue between the city administration and K-Electric to establish a framework beneficial to both parties.

